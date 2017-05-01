Armenia-bound truck burns down on Georgian Military Road

+ ↺ − 16 px

A truck owned by an Armenian citizen entirely burnt down on a motorway nearby Kvesheti village of Georgia’s Dusheti region several hours ago, the press-service

According to the information, the truck was heading from Russia to Armenia by the Georgian Military road. It was empty and nobody was injured as a result of the fire, news.am reports.

The traffic was stopped by the police on that section of the road for an hour. The passenger cars bypassed the section, while the drivers and passengers of buses, microbuses and trucks waited for the fire to be put out.

News.Az

