Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 113 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars (6 shells), the Defense Ministry said May 19.

Armenian Armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan district, in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan district, in Chinari village on nameless hills in Berd district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili, Gaymagli, Ashaghi Askipara villages of Gazakh district, in Kokhanabi and Hajialili villages of Tovuz district.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garagashli, Kangarli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

News.Az

