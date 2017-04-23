Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 114 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 114 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles, 82 millimeter mortars (16 shells), Ministry of Defence said on April 23.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Kokhanebi and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

