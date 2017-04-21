Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 140 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 140 times throughout the day, the Defense Ministry told APA on April 21.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim and Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.



The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Novruzlu, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli and Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

