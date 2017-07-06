Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 142 times in 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns and sniper rifles.

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 142 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on July 6.



The Azerbaijani army positions in Kohnegishlag village of Agstafa district, Kamarli, Farahli villages of Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless heights of Noyemberyan district, as well as Paravakar village of Armenia’s Ijevan district.



Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights and in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Armenia’s Berd district.



The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights and in Zamanli village of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.



Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Chilaburt and Yarimja villages of Tartar district, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

