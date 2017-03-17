Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili, Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli and Kamarli villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Voskevan, Barekamavan villages and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, Vazashen, Berkaber villages of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights and in the Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Kokhanabi villages of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veyselli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights of the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az