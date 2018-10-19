Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues violating the ceasefire regime with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 26 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 19.

Armenian armed units, stationed in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region, opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from the Armenian army’s positions located near the occupied Nemirli, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az