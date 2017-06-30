Armenia builds bunkers on the border with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten points of civil defense have been created in the Tavush region of Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan.

According to Oxu.Az, Minister of Emergency Situations David Tonoyan said while discussing the report on the implementation of the state budget for 2016 in the standing parliamentary commissions that the points were created in two villages last year and in eight village this year.

Civil defense points are almost completely equipped, the personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia monitors their readiness for possible events.

News.Az

