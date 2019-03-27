Armenia businessman killed in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian businessman, general director of the construction company in Russia, Mher Sarajyan, has been found killed in an apartment in one of the villages of the Moscow region, according to news.am.

The body of the 34-year-old businessman was found on Monday evening.

According to the source, the businessman was stabbed to death. The investigators seized five kitchen knives. The criminal case has been launched.

As reported earlier, another Armenian businessman Gevorg Tumanyan has been killed in Russian Mytishchi.

It is said that the assassins waited for the businessman near the entrance to his house and opened fire as soon as he appeared. After the murder, the criminals fled in the car that was waiting for them.

News.Az

