Armenia by all means tries to enlarge geographical scope of conflict – Azerbaijani official

Armenia by all means tries to enlarge geographical scope of conflict, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department, wrote on his Twitter page.

“Armenia launched missile attack on Ordubad region in Nakhchivan. It testifies that Armenia by all means tries to enlarge geographical scope of conflict. Beyond theatre of military operations fires missiles to cities of Azerbaijan. All responsibility lies on Armenia,” Hajiyev tweeted.

News.Az