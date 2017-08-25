Armenia can boost large-scale projects with Turkmenistan - president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has said that with joint efforts, Armenia and Turkmenistan can boost large-scale projects.

Sargsyan made this remark on 24 August, after his talk with visiting Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov who is in Yerevan on an official visit, news.am website reported.

In his words, the official visit of the president of Turkmenistan to Armenia has given special importance to this year’s central event in Armenian-Turkmen relations: 25th anniversary of Armenia-Turkmenistan diplomatic relations.

“We paid special attention to the promising directions in the development of trade and economic cooperation,” the Armenian President stressed, in particular. “We were undivided in the matter that economic cooperation should be enriched with joint projects, cooperation.

“Of course, we reflected also on the traditional directions of cooperation, including in the energy sector.

Within the framework of the Turkmen president’s visit, Serzh Sargsyan and his Turkmen colleague Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have signed a joint statement.

In addition, about a dozen documents were signed toward making Armenia-Turkmenistan cooperation grow deeper in several domains.

During their bilateral talks, the presidents have discussed also the possible launch of direct flights between capital cities Yerevan and Ashgabat of the two countries.

“In this regard, we are ready to provide our Turkmen friends the complete set of privileges envisioned within the framework of the ‘open skies’ policy being implemented in Armenia,” President Sargsyan said in his remarks before the media, after his talk with the visiting Turkmen president.

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had also a working dinner with Turkmenistan’s president.

Assuming that economic relations have a great potential, Karapetyan and Berdimuhamedow have exchanged views on deepening relations in energy, tourism, rural economy, transport and other areas, news.am reported.

News.Az

