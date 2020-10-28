Armenia cannot accept its complete defeat on battlefield – political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia keeps ignoring the humanitarian ceasefire with Azerbaijan, Georgian political scientist Guram Markhulia told News.Az.

He noted that the Armenian side cannot accept its complete defeat on the battlefield.

“Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is intending to deploy the entire population, even women, in Karabakh. They need to somehow raise the fighting spirit destroyed by the Azerbaijani army. The Armenians think that they will be able to calmly violate the ceasefire and take at least a few, even if insignificant, positions, while Azerbaijan will be inactive. This is ridiculous,” the political scientist noted.

Markhulia said it is clear that there can be no question of any revenge of the Armenian side in Karabakh. “This is evidenced by numerous reports and footage of discontent and desertion among the Armenian military personnel. It is impossible to raise the fighting spirit if Armenian soldiers are already fleeing their positions,” he added.

As for Armenia’s military provocations, the political scientist said all these actions are aimed at destabilizing the entire region.

“The Armenians are well aware that they cannot do anything against Azerbaijan alone, no matter how many weapons are sent to them. Armenia is intending to involve as many parties as possible in this war, to knock everyone together for the sake of its salvation and the continuation of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands. This is a normal practice for them, the essence of Armenian politics at all times,” he concluded.

News.Az