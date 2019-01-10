Armenia closes center for organization of youth events

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian government decided to close the center for organization of youth events, a non-commercial organization that was functioning under the auspices of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, according to news.am

The organization which had 17-member staff received an annual funding of 29 million 569 thousand drams, which the government believed to be inexpedient.

The Cabinet decided to spare the amount which was allocated from the budget.

News.Az

