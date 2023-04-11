Armenia committed ecocide in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh over 30 years of occupation, official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has committed numerous acts of vandalism and ecocide in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), told journalists, News.Az reports.

He noted that during the occupation nine cities of Azerbaijan were ruined, more than 50,000 hectares of forest resources were destroyed, and a total ecocide was committed.

"We will have to restore this harm done to our nature for many years. And we are observing a focused effort in this direction. Today we held a general event on tree planting and landscaping near Azerbaijan’s Agdam Industrial Park. About 500 conifers were planted on the territory of one hectare," Huseynov added.

