Armenia committed systematic war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians and military personnel: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia committed systematic war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians and military personnel, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said while making a speech at the plenary session of 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, which took place in Astana on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Around 3900 Azerbaijani citizens still remain missing since the First Karabakh War, the head of state said. “Most of them have been tortured, killed and buried in mass graves. This year, we discovered mass graves in two liberated villages.”

“Armenia has to provide Azerbaijan with information about the fate of missing persons and exact locations of mass graves. We demand this information for almost 2 years, but Armenian Government refuses to share it with Azerbaijan thus associating itself with criminal leaders of previous Armenian regimes,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az