Armenia conceals ethnic affiliations in censuses

+ ↺ − 16 px

More effort is required to ensure full access to education for national minorities in Armenia.

New opinions have been published by the Council of Europe Advisory Committee on the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities today, APA reported.



“More effort is required to ensure full access to education for all, especially children of the Yezidi national minority where school drop-out rates remain high; and to criminalise forced early marriages conducted under pressure or abuse – the tradition that undermines the chances of girls to complete the compulsory 12-year education cycle. Among other recommendations is introducing a possibility to declare multiple ethnic affiliations in censuses, as well as making racial hatred and other hate motives an aggravating circumstance for all crimes,” says the report.

News.Az

News.Az