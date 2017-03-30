Armenia concerned with the idea of ​​deterring Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said that his country is interested in acquiring equipment from Russia capable of containing the military potential of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Sargsyan noted that Armenia is negotiating not only with its Russian allies, but also with a number of other partners, Oxu.Az reports with reference to Kommersant.

"We are interested, in particular, in such a hardware that can balance the arsenal Azerbaijan builds up and prevent the use of a number of weapons on alert in the Azerbaijani Republic," the defense minister said.

"Kommersant" notes that the arms race between Armenia and Azerbaijan is becoming a serious problem. While Armenia buys Iskander missile systems, Azerbaijan purchases kamikaze drones in Israel, all seven months after the most serious aggravation of the Karabakh conflict in recent decades.

