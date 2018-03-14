Armenia conducts exercises in Azerbaijan's occupied territories
The Armenian Armed Forces conduct military exercises in the occupied Azerbaijani lands.
According to the APA Karabakh bureau, enemy army conducts exercises on the contact line of the troops in the direction of the Agdam region.
Armored vehicles and artillery units are used during the exercises.
The artillery cannonade is distinctly audible in the front zone.
