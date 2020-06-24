Armenia confirms 711 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 711 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,717, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Fourteen people have died in Armenia, in one day, raising the death toll to 386.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 10,404. The total number of recoveries has reached 10,797.

