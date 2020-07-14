Armenia confirms deaths of two military officers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Armenian soldiers were killed during battles at the border with Azerbaijan, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan announced on Tuesday via Facebook.

The officers of the Armenian army – Major Garush Hambartsumyan and Captain Sos Elbakyan were killed as a result of crushing strikes by the Azerbaijani military.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev said within two days, Armenia suffered tremendous damage, lost manpower of up to 100 people, numerous military equipment and facilities of utter importance.

News.Az