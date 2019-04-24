Armenia confirms - no third party in Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian side’s statement once again confirms the existence of only two sides of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, spokesperson for the Azer

Abdullayeva was commenting on her Armenian counterpart’s statement.

"Without going into details of the way of outlining the issue of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the EU-Armenia agreement, I can only say that by making this statement, the Armenian side once again confirms that there are two sides of the conflict, namely, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the absence of any "third party"," she added.

In her comments, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan stressed that the EU’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement has been clearly outlined in the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, where the right to self-determination has been also mentioned among other principles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az