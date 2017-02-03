+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan.

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 10 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AzVision.az Feb. 3.

The Azerbaijani army positions located on the nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located on the nameless heights of the Armenian-occupied Goranboy and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

