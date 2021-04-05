Armenia continues ethnic cleansing policy against Azerbaijanis – presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues the policy of ethnic cleansing against the population of Azerbaijan, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

According to Hajiyev, mines planted by the Armenian military during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories (from 1992 through 2020) are a threat to the military and civilian population of Azerbaijan.

The presidential aide stressed that Armenia purposefully laid mines.

"This is an example of Armenia's war crimes, contradicting its international obligations. The Armenian side doesn’t provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields. The rights of the peaceful Azerbaijani population are grossly violated. This is also a continuation of the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide against the Azerbaijani population," added Hajiyev.

News.Az