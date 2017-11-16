Armenia continues military exercises in occupied Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed units continue holding military exercises in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Armenian troops fired from artillery pieces and heavy combat vehicles, APA reported citing Armenian resources.



The “defense minister” of the separatist regime, Levon Mnatsakanyan, oversaw the exercise.



The military exercise took place amid the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow.



The co-chairs held negotiations with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan on Nov. 15 and with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on November 16.

