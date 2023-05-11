Armenia continues military provocations by ignoring Azerbaijan’s calls for peace: Ombudsperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues military provocations aimed at a gross violation of human rights by ignoring Azerbaijan’s calls for peace, Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva said in a statement Thursday, News.Az reports.

"On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, have committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar. As a result of target fire, the serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head," the human rights commissioner said.

“May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace who died as a result of another military provocation of Armenia, we express our deep condolences to his family, and categorically condemn the commission of military provocation by Armenia, which is not interested in peace process in the region, continues its occupation policy and grossly violates human rights,” she added.

Ombudsperson Aliyeva stressed that Armenia purposefully aggravates the situation in the region, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law and international humanitarian law, and commits provocations for the creation of new hotbeds of conflict despite Azerbaijan’s constant calls for peace.

“As the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, I call upon the entire international organizations to take decisive measures to prevent Armenia’s military provocations and to restore peace in the region," she concluded.

News.Az