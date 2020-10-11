Armenia continues policy of vandalism against Azerbaijani civilians, presidential aide says (PHOTO)

Yandex metrika counter

Policy of vandalism and barbarism of Armenia against Azerbaijani civilian population continues, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

“Policy of vandalism and barbarism of Armenia against Azerbaijani civilian population continues. It is an act of genocide against Azerbaijani people we have witnessed since Khojaly genocide,” he noted.

