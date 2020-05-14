Armenia continues provocations on border with Azerbaijan – military expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues committing provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told News.Az.

He made the remarks commenting on the recent provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

“On May 13, the Armenian side shelled the border firing points of the Azerbaijani State Border Service near Abbasbayli village of Gazakh district, as well as military and civilian vehicles moving in that direction. Thanks to the professionalism of Azerbaijani border guards, the firing points of the enemy troops were suppressed by return fire,” he said.

Ramaldanov said that by constantly violating the ceasefire with Azerbaijan, Armenia is aiming to divert its people’s attention from the internal socio-economic problems.

“Armenia continues its dirty provocations by constantly firing at Azerbaijani villages on the border, in particular in the direction of Gazakh district. Azerbaijan pursues a well-thought-out foreign policy and strictly abides by the ceasefire regime. The Azerbaijani side only opens retaliatory fires at the enemy’s firing points in order to ensure the security of the population residing along bordering villages,” the expert added.

