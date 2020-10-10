Yandex metrika counter

Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijan’s civilian areas

The Armenian armed forces continue shelling Azerbaijani districts, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan are under intense Armenian shelling.

The Azerbaijani army is taking retaliatory measures against the Armenian armed forces.


News.Az 

