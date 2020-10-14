Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijan’s settlements

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of October 13 to 14, the situation on the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil directions of the front remained tense, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

At night, the units of the Armenian armed forces attacked the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in some directions of the front. As a result of the measures we took, they were driven back, suffering losses.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, five T-72 tanks, three BM-21 Grad MLRS, one “OSA-AKM” anti-aircraft missile system, one BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle, one KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, two D-30 gun-howitzers, as well as several auto vehicles of the enemy were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

The territory of Terter, Aghdam, and Aghjabedi regions is being under artillery fire starting from the morning. The Azerbaijan Army is taking adequate action.

The Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, observing the humanitarian ceasefire regime, retain operational advantage along the entire front.

News.Az