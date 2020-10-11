Armenia continues terrorist acts against Azerbaijani people – political analyst

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia, in a gross violation of international law, continues committing terrorist acts against the people of Azerbaijan, Georgian historian and political analyst Guram Markhuliya told News.Az.

He was commenting on Armenia’s latest missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, which killed nine civilians, including four women, and left 35 others injured.

Markhuliya called on international organizations to put an end to Armenia’s ongoing aggression.

“Armenia has been ignoring all international documents for 30 years. The violation of the newly-reached humanitarian ceasefire means that there are no borders for Armenia,” he added.

News.Az