Yandex metrika counter

Armenia continues terrorist acts against Azerbaijani people – political analyst

  • Exclusives
  • Share
Armenia continues terrorist acts against Azerbaijani people – political analyst

Armenia, in a gross violation of international law, continues committing terrorist acts against the people of Azerbaijan, Georgian historian and political analyst Guram Markhuliya told News.Az.

He was commenting on Armenia’s latest missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, which killed nine civilians, including four women, and left 35 others injured.

Markhuliya called on international organizations to put an end to Armenia’s ongoing aggression.

“Armenia has been ignoring all international documents for 30 years. The violation of the newly-reached humanitarian ceasefire means that there are no borders for Armenia,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      