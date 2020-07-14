Armenia continues to admit casualties, two more people named

Armenia continues to confess its losses in the battle with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, APA reports.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said two more Armenian servicemen were killed.

Junior Sergeant Smbat Gabrielyan and Junior Sergeant Grisha Matevosyan were killed in the battle by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Sh. Stepanyan had previously announced that a major and a captain had been killed in the fighting.

