Armenia continues to create obstacles for opening of Zangezur corridor - Assistant to Azerbaijani President

Recently, a completely non-constructive environment has arisen regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement, the delimitation of the borders, and the opening of transport lines, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan-Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev told journalist, News.az reports.

Hikmat Hajiyev said that one of the obligations Armenia has taken on itself based on the trilateral statement was to ensure the connection of Azerbaijan’s main part with Nakhchivan: “Armenia does not implement this obligation and continues to create problems regarding the opening of the Zangazur Corridor by any means.”

