Armenia continues to violate ceasefire even after it was announced - assistant to president

Armenia continues to violate ceasefire even after it was announced - assistant to president

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan continues. Even after the statement adopted in Moscow, Armenia's provocation against our Armed Forces continues."

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at today's briefing.

According to him, the whole world again witnesses the hypocritical policy of Armenia.

"Military operations have been successful over the past period," he added.

News.Az

News.Az