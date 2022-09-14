Armenia continues to violate reached ceasefire: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the necessary steps taken by Azerbaijan to stabilize the situation and eliminate tension, Armenia continues to violate the reached ceasefire, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan supports the peace agenda as a continuation of the discussions held in Brussels.

News.Az