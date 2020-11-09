Armenia continues violating ceasefire on state border with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces units fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army located at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using mortars and small arms, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Starting from the night on November 8 to 00:50 (GMT+4) on November 9, the positions of Azerbaijani military units located in Tovuz, Gadabay districts of Azerbaijan were intermittently fired by the Armenian troops from the direction of Berd and Chambarak districts of Armenia.

News.Az