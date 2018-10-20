Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia violated the ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 30 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 20.

Armenian armed units, lstationed on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az