Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Armenia violated the ceasefire 27 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 27 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Oct. 12.

Armenian armed units, stationed in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from the Armenian army’s positions located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

News.Az

