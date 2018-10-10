Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 28 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 10.

Armenian armed units, stationed in Vazashen, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from Armenian army’s positions located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Jabrayil regions.

