Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Armenian armed units violated the ceasefire 27 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 27 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Oct. 6.

Armenian armed units, stationed in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from Armenian army’s positions located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Garagashly villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az