Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Armenia violated ceasefire with Azerbajian 28 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 28 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Oct. 4.

Armenia’s armed units, stationed on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

