Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Armenian army violated the ceasefire 91 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 91 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops using heavy machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sept. 26.

Positions of the Azerbaijani army were shelled from the positions located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar district, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar, Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless heights in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli districts.

News.Az

