Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Armenia’s armed forces 82 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 82 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on September 25.

Armenia’s armed units stationed on nameless heights in Noyemberyan district and in Aygeovit village of Ijevan district opened fire at the Azerbaijani army’s positions located in Ashaghi Eskipara, Gizil Hajili villages of Gazakh district.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army’s positions in Zamanli village and on nameless heights in Gadabay district were shelled from the positions of the Armenian army located on nameless heights in Krasnoselsk district.

Positions of the Azerbaijani army were also shelled from the positions located near the occupied Namirli, Taghibeyli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbeyli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar, Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil district.

News.Az

