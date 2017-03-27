Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 111 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaij

The Azerbaijani army positions located in Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Farahli, Qaymagli and Kamarli villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district came under fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Ijevan district and in Shavarshavan, Voskevan, Barekamavan, Berdavan villages of Noyemberyan district of Armenia.



Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgeh, Chinari villages and on nameless heights of Armenia’s Berd district.



The Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights and in Garaveliler village of Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.



Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar district, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand, Shikhlar, Marzili, Javahirli, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights of Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az