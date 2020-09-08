Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated the ceasefire 57 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam village of the Tovuz region.

The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Novruzlu village of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

