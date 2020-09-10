Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the Armenian forces violated the ceasefire 44 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

Armenians, located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages, and on nameless hills in the Berd region and on unknown hills in the Chambarak region, shelled positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan villages of Tovuz region and Garaveliler village of Gadabay region.

The points of the Azerbaijani Army were also fired from the ranks of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Yusifjanly village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unnamed hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.

News.Az

