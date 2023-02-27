Yandex metrika counter

Armenia damaged natural gas pipeline connecting Yevlakh to the Nakhchivan exclave of Azerbaijan - MFA

Armenia damaged existing energy transit facilities, such as the natural gas pipeline connecting Yevlakh to the Nakhchivan exclave of Azerbaijan. Thus, as a result of the occupation, Azerbaijan was unable to provide natural gas service to Nakhchivan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on arbitration case filed by Azerbaijan against Armenia under the Energy Charter Treaty for illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan`s energy resources, News.az reports.

“This arbitration case is an effort to secure justice and reparations for nearly 30 years of illegal exploitation and expropriation of Azerbaijan`s energy resources by Armenia, on Azerbaijan`s internationally recognised sovereign territory,” the statement says.


News.Az 

