Armenia deliberately avoids signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan, trying to gain time - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia deliberately avoids signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, disrupting the peace process and trying to gain time, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with Report, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev pointed out that the provisions of the statement signed on November 10, 2020, are grossly violated by Armenia.

“The remnants of the Armenian army are still not completely withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan. According to our information, about 10,000 personnel remain in the Karabakh region. Illegal Armenian armed formations are creating new posts and engineering fortifications, polluting our territories with mines produced in Armenia in 2021, and shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani Army. In fact, they are trying to create a new “line of contact”, he said.

Hajiyev stressed that seven villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district and one village of Nakhchivan are still under occupation. “The Lachin road was used for military purposes, including transporting ammunition, mines and personnel rotation. Contrary to the November 10 statement, Armenia does not fulfill its obligations regarding the Zangazur corridor either. Until now, not a single car has passed from the western districts of Azerbaijan (Azerbaijan-proper) to Nakhchivan,” the presidential aide said.

“Despite the recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty by Armenia at the meetings in Prague and Sochi in 2022, the Prime Minister and other Armenian officials continue to threaten our country, making statements that call into question the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. And there have been more and more such actions lately,” he added.

News.Az