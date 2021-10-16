Armenia deprived vast lands of water during occupation of Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan – top official

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the previous occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia left vast Azerbaijani territories without water, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"Upon instruction of President Ilham Aliyev with the diplomatic corps we are making the 7th visit since 10th November 2020 to liberated lands of Azerbaijan. This time our destination is Sugovushan and Talish. By occupying Sugovushan Armenia deprived vast lands of water,” Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az