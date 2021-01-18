Armenia didn't provide lists of POWs immediately and completely, Russia’s Lavrov says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian side did not immediately and completely provide lists of prisoners of war, and subsequently, there was an exchange of participants who took part in the events that ended on November 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov made the remarks at a press conference on the results of 2020.

“But now the main issue is the question that arose already in early December in the Hadrut village when at the end of November a large group of Armenian military conscripts was sent there. And they were captured in a week, ten days in early December, 62 people,” he said.

Lavrov noted that the military servicemen of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan are currently checking the lists of names for the exchange of prisoners of war after the Karabakh war.

News.Az