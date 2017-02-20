Armenia disapproves of Azerbaijan's arms purchases from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia disapproves of arms purchases by Azerbaijan from Russia and intends to maintain a "balance of forces" in the region, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian told Sputnik.

"Of course we cannot like the fact that Azerbaijan buys weapons from our ally, which puts a lot of effort to preserve peace and stability in our region, including in cooperation with Armenia, as co-chair of the Minsk Group," Nalbandian said.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev told Sputnik last month that Baku was in talks with Moscow on new arms purchases and was mostly interested in newest defense weaponry.

News.Az

